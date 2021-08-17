Advertisement

Michigan House approves bills aimed a strengthening election security

Bills would keep equipment off the internet on Election Day, restrict access to voter database and impose ballot storage rules
The Michigan House approved three elections bills.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan House passed three bills on Tuesday aimed at strengthening election security after concerns arose following the 2020 vote.

The bills would prohibit connecting ballot counting machines to the internet while polls are open, limiting access to Michigan’s qualified voter file and add requirements for storing ballots after each election.

Republican State Rep. Phil Green of Millington introduced House Bill 4838, which would prohibit any electronic pollbook or ballot counting machine from being connected to the internet from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is the hours that polls are open.

Green said the bill is designed to restore public confidence in Michigan’s elections.

“There’s nothing more important to our democracy than the security and integrity of our elections process,” he said. “Ensuring that voting machines are not connected to the internet until all votes have been counted reduces the possibility of hacking and altering vote counts.”

Lawmakers also approved House Bill 4837, which would prohibit any outside organizations or advocacy groups from receiving direct access to Michigan’s qualified voter file. The file holds the state’s official database for voter registration records.

House Bill 4840, which also passed the House on Tuesday, would require that all ballots from state and federal elections for 22 months.

“It’s essential to hold elections we all can trust, which is why I’ve made the security of our elections among my highest priorities,” Green said. “Voting machines should never be connected to the internet until all votes have been counted. This is a common-sense rule that will reduce the possibility of hacking and altering vote counts.”

All three bills now head to the Michigan Senate for consideration. If approved there, they would go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and she could sign them into law.

