Michigan lawmakers investigate problems with unemployment benefits

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers took another step in figuring out what went wrong within the Unemployment Insurance Agency, which allowed thousands of people to receive benefits that may not have actually met qualifications.

The House Oversight Committee hearing on Tuesday also came as many workers who provided documentation to prove they did qualify for unemployment benefits still fear they may have to pay them back.

Last month, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency announced that it will waive repayment of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits for workers who received money they shouldn’t have after a change in federal guidelines for the program.

But recent Michigan State University graduate Emily Mitchell said she is still scared that she may get stuck repaying upwards of $25,000.

“So they said I was retroactively was deemed ineligible for benefits and I had to pay back everything they sent me,” she said. “My MiWAM account states that a protest is in progress, but I have not seen anything indicating that they received the restitution waiver.”

Mitchell said she’s provided every piece of documentation she can to prove she met all qualifications for the PUA benefits. Now she’s just ready to have this all behind her.

“I provided UIA with every single document I could think of. W2′s, emails, pictures of different IDs and everything else I needed. Why should I be punished? Why should others be punished for doing what we were supposed to do?” she said. “Now that I’m working full time, I just want to move on with my life.”

During Tuesday’s hearing in Lansing, State Rep. Steve Johnson said this is a problem that has nothing to do with Mitchell. It runs much deeper within the agency.

“I think everyone will agree, the state screwed up. You didn’t screw up,” he said. “You should not be forced to pay this money and you’re not the only one out there like this. We have hundreds of thousands of people facing this exact same situation.”

Johnson, who is chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said this is just one of many upcoming hearings to determine what went wrong to allow these payment issues. The committee will continue investigating the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

