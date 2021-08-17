Advertisement

Michigan offering free access to off-road vehicle trails this weekend

Off-roading on the state's 4,000 miles of designated trails, not to mention five scramble areas, draws ORV enthusiasts from all over Michigan.(David Kenyon | source: Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s 4,000 miles of off-road vehicle trails will be free this weekend.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning the second Free ORV Weekend on Aug. 21 and 22. State residents and visitors can ride free on DNR routes and trails without purchasing a license or permit, but all other rules still apply.

Free access includes, the Mounds Scramble Area on Mt. Morris Road, Holly Oaks ORV Park in northern Oakland County and four other ORV parks. Recreation Passports and other entry fees still apply to those facilities.

“Free ORV Weekend is a great opportunity for riders to explore off-road trails and routes in the Upper and Lower peninsulas,” said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. “It’s also the perfect time to test riding out for yourself or introduce friends and family to the sport.”

He said the DNR wants to give people who are thinking about purchasing an ORV a chance to sample Michigan’s trails and parks without the expense of purchasing a license or permit.

Michigan’s ORV licenses cost $26.25 per year with an additional $10 fee for riding on trails. The DNR reinvests revenue from license and permit fees back into the state’s trail system.

