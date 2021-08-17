New Girl Scout cookie variety debuting in Saginaw area this fall

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Girl Scouts in the Saginaw area will be among the first to offer a new cookie variety this fall.

The Girl Scouts are releasing a new Adventurefuls cookie, which was described as an indulgent brownie-inspired treat. Adventurefuls have a chocolate brownie crust with a caramel flavored cream with a hint of sea salt.

It was designed to evoke the adventures that Girl Scouts have during their time in the organization.

The Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan council will begin selling Adventurefuls cookies along with the organization’s other varieties on Oct. 22. Adventurefuls will make their nationwide debut in February.

Girl Scouts also will be eligible for a new Cookie Business badge this year, to help them develop entrepreneurial skills and incorporate online options during the organization’s annual cookie sale.

