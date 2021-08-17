Advertisement

Parents in custody after 1-year-old found dead in Saginaw

Saginaw Police Department
Saginaw Police Department(source: Saginaw Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy.

Police and paramedics went to the home in the 700 block of Stephens Street on the city’s west side at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. A person there called 911 saying a baby was not breathing.

Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures on the child, but they were not successful and the little boy died.

The boy’s parents were in custody Tuesday afternoon after being booked on a preliminary second-degree child abuse charge, which indicates they may have been negligent in their care for the child.

The parents were not being identified Tuesday afternoon because they had not been arraigned on formal charges.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week
Storm damage in Clayton Township, Michigan.
Severe weather leaves behind damage, power outages in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

Republican State Rep. John Damoose of Harbor Springs
Michigan bill would ban school mask mandates, let parents decide
Michigan expungement
Bills sent to Whitmer would let drunken drivers clear record
A sign on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
CMU to announce final COVID-19 policies soon as pressure grows for vaccine mandate
A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in...
Automaker FCA US admits paying off union leaders; fined $30 million