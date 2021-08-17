Parents in custody after 1-year-old found dead in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy.

Police and paramedics went to the home in the 700 block of Stephens Street on the city’s west side at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. A person there called 911 saying a baby was not breathing.

Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures on the child, but they were not successful and the little boy died.

The boy’s parents were in custody Tuesday afternoon after being booked on a preliminary second-degree child abuse charge, which indicates they may have been negligent in their care for the child.

The parents were not being identified Tuesday afternoon because they had not been arraigned on formal charges.

