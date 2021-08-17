Advertisement

Roscommon County resident won $18.7 million Michigan Lottery jackpot

Michigan Lottery and Lotto 47 logos.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PRUDENVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - Some who bought a lottery ticket in Roscommon County last weekend won big.

The Michigan Lottery says a Lotto 47 ticket sold in Prudenville for the July 31 drawing matched all six numbers -- 03-05-10-20-28-31 -- to win an $18.41 million jackpot.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Family E-Z Mart at 567 E. Houghton Lake Drive in Prudenville. Nobody has come forward to claim the prize, so the lucky winner should contact the Michigan Lottery at 517-373-1237 to arrange a time for claiming their prize.

The winnings can be claimed as 30 annuity payments of $614,000 apiece or a lump sum cash payment of $11.7 million. The winning ticket will remain valid for one year after Saturday’s drawing.

The lucky winner was the first to win the Lotto 47 jackpot since January, when someone from Wayne County claimed a $1.2 million prize.

