Saginaw’s top cop addresses violence, crippling officer shortages in neighborhood meeting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (8/17/2021)--A gathering meant to focus on virtually every aspect of life in the City of Saginaw saw the spotlight instead land squarely on recent violence.

The Saginaw Neighborhood Association Action Group invited the community to turn out for a conversation that centered on schools, the city’s master plan, blight and emergency services. Police spent a full half-hour at the podium taking questions and addressing the crime wave.

“I know the media’s here just salivating, wanting me to tell them how many guns we’ve gotten, how many people we’ve arrested, but I’m not going to do that today,” Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth Addressed a crowd of several dozen. “Not going to do it.”

Saginaw’s top cop took aim squarely at the media under the pavilion at Bliss Park in response to his department’s handling of a bloody summer in the City of Saginaw.

“We have taken a lot of guns off the street. A lot,” he said. “We’re going to continue to take those guns off the street and I’m not going to advertise to the media how we’re doing it, because I’m not going to have them stop.”

Chief Ruth addressed the bloodshed playing out in city limits that already rivals last year’s crime wave. In addition, he pointed to staffing shortfalls that leave an already resource strapped-department, Ruth said, spread too thin to immediately respond to every call.

“We need more officers to operate and function the city,” he related. “Right now, it’s difficult. It’s not cool to be a cop.”

As ABC12 reported in an early August story, some personnel had worked hundreds of overtime hours already this year and morale was low. Twelve people had left the department in the last year and a half.

“Next Monday, I have seven people that are starting the police academy,” Ruth said. “15-20 years ago, we were 155 strong. Now we’re down to 60.”

Ruth claimed budget cuts that came years earlier had left his hands tied. But the lasting solution the community wants, he said, can’t depend solely on the badge and gun.

“There are a lot of youth out there that don’t respect their parents, they don’t respect the clergy, they don’t respect the teachers at school,” Ruth told the crowd. “This has got to start with the youth when they’re very young, very young in the schools.”

The city has seen a recent lull in comparison to the wave of shootings ABC12 reported in July and earlier this month. Ruth credited recent community and city-led efforts – including a city-wide ceasefire – with curbing the violence.

