Small rain chances mid-week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A system to the south east will bring the chance for a stray shower, but most will stay dry throughout the day and if you do see rain, it won’t last long. We’ll have some clouds mixed in with the sun and a light southerly wind. Highs today will reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight temps fall to the mid 60s with some clouds. Winds will remain light, gradually shifting to the SE.

Tomorrow winds will be out of the ESE at 5mph or so. We’ll see some sun early on before bringing in more clouds and scattered showers/storms. Highs Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

Chances of rain will continue for the rest of the week with warm temps staying in the forecast as well.

