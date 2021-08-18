46-year-old dead after hit-and-run crash on Ballenger Highway

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 46-year-old man died late Tuesday after a hit-and-run crash on Ballenger Highway in Flint.

Police say Toriano Donte Norton was crossing Ballenger Highway on foot near Sloan Street around 11:30 p.m. when a vehicle traveling northbound hit him. The vehicle continued traveling north after the impact and remained at large Wednesday, according to the Flint Police Department.

Norton was pronounced dead of his injuries on the scene.

Investigators believe the hit-and-run driver may have been speeding and intoxicated when the crash happened. Police did not provide a description of the suspect vehicle Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Flint police at 810-237-6816 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

