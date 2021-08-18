Advertisement

Alabama hospital sees ambulance bay traffic jams

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase across the state, the East Alabama Medical...
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase across the state, the East Alabama Medical Center says its emergency room is seeing record volumes.(Source: Amy Brandon/East Alabama)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase across the state, the East Alabama Medical Center says its emergency room is seeing record volumes.

A photo captured Tuesday afternoon by ER Director Amy Brandon shows the congestion at EAMC’s ER ambulance bay. The paramedics are sitting as the patient they transported waits inside on their stretcher for a bed in the ER to open up.

“This patient traffic jam keeps the out-of-town ambulances sidelined and unable to respond to other emergencies in their own communities,” EAMC said in a Facebook post.

The hospital said a lot of ambulances from neighboring counties are bringing patients to their hospital because many hospitals in the region and state are on diversion, meaning those hospitals are at zero capacity.

EAMC and EAMC-Lanier are not on diversion at this time, but officials said it’s likely a matter of time. The medical center’s three ERs saw over 250 patients Monday, even with wait times up to 8 hours.

Alabama saw 4,465 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. The state’s hospitalizations increased to 2,731 Wednesday. That’s up eight from the previous day.

As of Tuesday, Alabama was out of intensive care unit beds.

“Keep in mind that other emergencies like heart attacks, strokes, car accidents and grandparents falling still happen every day--they don’t wait for COVID to just magically go away. Just another eye-opening example of hospitals struggling to keep up with COVID-19,” said EAMC.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

With the Taliban in control of Afghanistan, the U.S. must rely on them to ensure safe passage...
Chaos on ground in Afghanistan
Starting Thursday, the theme park resort in Florida will allow visitors to chose whether or not...
Disney World tweaks face mask policy, optional for outdoors
Aaron's Gifts From Home is a nonprofit organization in Midland, MI that sends care packages to...
Midland nonprofit has renewed focus to support troops after events in Afghanistan
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency...
With no beds, hospitals ship patients to far-off cities