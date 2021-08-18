Bay County Health Department recommends masks as COVID-19 rates increase

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay County is seeing significant increases in COVID-19 spread, leading the health department to “highly recommend” face coverings for everyone in indoor public places.

The Bay County Health Department says the community is classified as high transmission of COVID-19 with a seven-day case rate of 100.8 cases per 100,000 people from Aug. 5 to 12. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Bay County is 10.3% from Aug. 3 to 10.

The health department is concerned that rates for the illness could continue increasing in the coming weeks if current trends continue.

The health department “highly recommends” that everyone wear a face mask in public indoor settings regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. Officials also are asking businesses, community groups and faith-based organizations to incorporate public health recommendations into their plans.

The Bay County Health Department encourages everyone eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to receive it.

“High vaccination coverage will not only reduce the spread of the virus, but also help prevent new, and possibly more concerning, variants from emerging,” the health department said in a statement Wednesday.

About 60% of Bay County residents age 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday.

