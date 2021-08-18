Byron native Erik Jones ready for Back to the Bricks debut

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Erik Jones has been coming to Back to the Bricks since he was about 6-years-old and it was at the car show where Jones found his love for racing.

“I remember specifically one year,” explains the Nascar Cup Series driver. “A guy actually had his racecar down there. He let me hop in and fired it up for me. That was just the coolest thing.”

Jones wants to pay it forward and create those moments with his own young fans.

The Byron native will be a part of the ribbon-cutting events on Wednesday at Factory One in Flint at 4 pm then he will lead the Rolling Cruise.

But, he won’t be driving his #43 racecar. Jones is going old school.

“I have a 69′ corvette that I have down there,” said Jones. “I live in North Carolina now, so I had it shipped up here specifically for Back to the Bricks.”

Jones will also be announcing his new charity before the Cruise N Concert on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.