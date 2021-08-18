Daily averages of COVID-19 cases and deaths increase in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported increases in the daily averages of COVID-19 cases and deaths over the past two days.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,690 new COVID-19 illnesses Tuesday and Wednesday for a total of 925,377. The daily average of 1,345 new cases is an increase of about 150 per day compared to the weekend.

Michigan now only reports COVID-19 statistics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

State health officials reported 46 deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Tuesday and Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 20,076. That is about triple the daily average of deaths from Saturday through Monday.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased to just over 24,000 tests completed on Tuesday, which is the second highest daily total so far in August. The percentage of positive tests increased to a new three-month high of 8.8% on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased this week. As of Wednesday, 925 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 20 more than Monday. Of those, 845 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both increased slightly this week. As of Wednesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 232 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 97 of them were on ventilators.

Since Monday, there are 16 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 13 more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 12.157 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, including 6.403 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.106 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.473 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.117 million people statewide. A total of 54.9% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 64.8% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 34,466 cases and 924 deaths, which is an increase of 62 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 20,792 cases and 615 deaths, which is an increase of 64 cases.

Arenac, 1,134 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Bay, 10,879 cases and 344 deaths, which is an increase of 29 cases and one death.

Clare, 2,138 cases and 86 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Gladwin, 1,965 cases and 57 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Gratiot, 3,317 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Huron, 3,152 cases and 77 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Iosco, 1,908 cases and 71 deaths, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

Isabella, 5,524 cases and 96 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Lapeer, 8,085 cases and 205 deaths, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Midland, 7,101 cases and 94 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,568 cases and 43 deaths, which is an increase of six cases and one death.

Oscoda, 597 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 1,646 cases and 53 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Sanilac, 3,792 cases and 118 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Shiawassee, 5,931 cases and 108 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Tuscola, 5,010 cases and 164 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

