Family holds vigil, asking Flint community to keep the peace up and the guns down

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/17/2021) - The family of a homicide victim gathered to honor their lost loved one.

28-year-old, Yanisha Edwards was shot to death early Sunday morning in Flint.

Friends and family say she was a strong and supportive woman. Many people who knew her best called her ‘Yaya,” a name that matched her lively spirit and desire to bring peace to those around her.

On Tuesday night, people came together to remember a mother of two young children, a daughter, niece, and sister. The message her family is sharing with the community is to keep the peace and put the guns down.

“That was my best friend. I could talk to her about anything. She never judged me. She was always there. I’m going to miss it,” Yanisha’s sister, Quineisha Edwards said.

Her family says everybody got along with Yanisha because she had a heart of gold and helped everybody she knew, making her tragic death that much more surprising.

“I have not accepted it yet. It’s a big empty spot, and I’m just not accepting it yet. It’s like she’s not even gone,” Yanisha’s mother, Carolyn Edwards said.

That’s because her family says her presence was just that strong. She was a people-person who served as the strength and the peace in her family that kept bringing everybody together.

“When we lost someone, she always got the young people together, and you know how like people get together and do family reunions? That was Ya-Ya. She always got everybody together. There was never no bickering. No fighting. It was always peace. She was the one that kept the peace,” Yanisha’s aunt, Travonda Edwards said.

On Tuesday, those who loved her most did what she would want them to do.

“Help our young people and our young brothers understand that they are to be first about life, not so quick about death, and so quick about pain, but about life like Yanisha was,” Yanisha’s uncle said to the group of people at the vigil.

The purpose was to gather and spread a message of hope and peace, and that’s the prayer her family is sharing with the community.

“I want to tell all these young folks. It ain’t no style, no badge, walking around here with them guns because something could happen and somebody going to use them. They need to put them guns down,” Carolyn Edwards said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.