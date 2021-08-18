Flint Community Schools run out of bottled water for students and staff

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint schools are back in session, but their water supplies are out.

Several elementary schools in Flint Community Schools have been out of bottled water for staff and students for days. Sources say schools in the district receive bottled water shipments once a week every Thursday.

Last Thursday, Flint schools shut down because of the heat, so no one was at the schools to receive the water. But this situation has turned around for the better -- and pretty quickly.

Community activist Arthur Woodson got wind of what’s been happening over the last couple of days from a school board member. He loaded up a U-Haul at the Walmart in Flint Township and delivered a pallet to two elementary schools.

”This is not about politics. This is not about shaming anyone. It’s just about helping the kids and the community,” Woodson said.

He received monetary donations from several community stakeholders before delivering a pallet of water to Durant-Turri-Mott Elementary and Eisenhower Elementary.

“They were appreciative, just thankful,” Woodson said. “They just said thank you for looking out for the kids.”

Woodson’s first stop on Wednesday was at Doyle Rider Elementary. Flint School Board member Danielle Green was floored when she learned several schools didn’t have bottled water.

“It breaks my heart that we have people in seats making decisions for family and children who don’t have families and children’s best interest,” she said.

Flint Community Schools Superintendent Anita Steward released the following statement about the bottled water situation on Wednesday:

“Flint Community Schools is committed to providing a high-quality learning experience to all scholars. We have systems in place so that every FCS building has access to bottled water. School administrators are in constant communication and allocate resources so that each school has water available for scholars, families and staff. We will continue to ensure that our school community has the resources that it needs to drive achievement and success.”

