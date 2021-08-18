Advertisement

Flint delays connection to second water source until next week

City monitoring and reviewing new connections to Genesee County water system
Flint Water Plant
Flint Water Plant(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents in the city of Flint won’t begin drinking a blend of water from Genesee County’s system until next week at the earliest.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the city will delay the start of drawing water from the county until next week so officials can continue monitoring and reviewing the city’s new connections to the county water system. The city recently completed a $20 million project building connections to the county system.

The city says it will continue to follow all protocols from Michigan’s Safe Drinking Water Act, as it has to this point.

Flint was required to hook up to a secondary source of water, so the city will begin blending 5% of its water from Genesee County’s system with 95% from the Great Lakes Water Authority in Detroit, which will continue as the city’s primary water source.

On Monday, the Flint Public Works Department gave the all clear after a new round of testing on Genesee County’s water system, which draws water from Lake Huron through the Karegnondi Water Authority pipeline. The Great Lakes Water Authority also draws from Lake Huron.

No bacteria was found after two days of testing last weekend. According to a press release from the city, the tests on water from the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office were a success and followed all state protocols.

Neeley has said the connection with Genesee County’s water system means the city never will have to draw drinking water from the Flint River again. River water was blamed for corroding lead-based water pipes and poisoning the city during the Flint water crisis.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

A purple loosestrife flower came out to say hello where the native plants are grown.
Montrose Township asks residents to pull invasive purple loosestrife flowers
FILE. Waterfall at the base of the Sturgeon River Gorge trails.
Hiker dies after fall from cliff at river gorge in U.P.
Flint Police Department
46-year-old dead after hit-and-run crash on Ballenger Highway
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards