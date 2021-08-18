Flint delays connection to second water source until next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents in the city of Flint won’t begin drinking a blend of water from Genesee County’s system until next week at the earliest.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the city will delay the start of drawing water from the county until next week so officials can continue monitoring and reviewing the city’s new connections to the county water system. The city recently completed a $20 million project building connections to the county system.

The city says it will continue to follow all protocols from Michigan’s Safe Drinking Water Act, as it has to this point.

Flint was required to hook up to a secondary source of water, so the city will begin blending 5% of its water from Genesee County’s system with 95% from the Great Lakes Water Authority in Detroit, which will continue as the city’s primary water source.

On Monday, the Flint Public Works Department gave the all clear after a new round of testing on Genesee County’s water system, which draws water from Lake Huron through the Karegnondi Water Authority pipeline. The Great Lakes Water Authority also draws from Lake Huron.

No bacteria was found after two days of testing last weekend. According to a press release from the city, the tests on water from the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office were a success and followed all state protocols.

Neeley has said the connection with Genesee County’s water system means the city never will have to draw drinking water from the Flint River again. River water was blamed for corroding lead-based water pipes and poisoning the city during the Flint water crisis.

