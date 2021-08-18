Advertisement

Flint pastor, wife declare weekend violence ceasefire a success

Police received no reports of gunfire until the final 15 minutes of the effort
Rev. Jeffrey Hawkins is pastor and president at Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Flint.
Rev. Jeffrey Hawkins is pastor and president at Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Flint.(source: WJRT)
By Dawn Jones
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A pastor and wife sounded the alarm about the rising gun violence in Flint and did their part to bring about a ceasefire in the city.

There are many factors that contribute to recent rise in gun violence in the city. Pastor Jeffrey Hawkins and wife April took their ministry beyond the walls of their church, directly to the streets in effort to bring calm to Flint for at least 24 hours.

“This was a no judgment zone,” April said.

The Hawkinses pastor Prince of Peace Baptist Church in Flint. They organized the ceasefire following the death of a 15-year-old in Flint.

“We ended up going out there and once we got there it was just such a heavy weight to see someone so young that’s now gone,” April said.

During the 24 hour ceasefire, the couple took their message outside of the church and directly to the people.

“For us, it made sense like you said meet people right where they are at,” Jeffrey said.

Fifteen minutes prior to the end of the ceasefire, police reported two people went to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. But the Hawkinses say the ceasefire effort was a success.

They hope more people in the community will get involved in their effort. CeaseFire Flint conversations will continue at noon Saturday at Rube’s Bar & Grill on Chevrolet Avenue.

