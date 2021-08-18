Genesee County 911 Center director facing disorderly conduct charge

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County 911 director is facing a criminal charge for her actions caught on video during a neighbor dispute.

Spring Tremaine has been the county’s 911 director for almost five years. She facing the charge of disorderly conduct.

The incident stems from a long-standing property dispute between neighbors and it allegedly got out of hand on Aug. 7. In a video shared exclusively with ABC12 News, Tremaine allegedly carried branches across a Fenton Township street onto her neighbor’s driveway and dumped them.

The neighbor told her she’s not allowed on her property, but Tremaine went back across the street and brought a trash bin full of yard debris onto her neighbor’s property. Instead of just hauling that over, Tremaine dumped it out on the woman’s driveway and walked away, telling her to call the police.

Tremaine was not arrested, but she received a ticket with a 90-day misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

“Everybody wants resolution to the conflict, including the neighborhood,” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. “You know it complicates our job when we’re dealing with issues between families and neighbors. And what makes this more complicated, of course, her being the director of 911. Her dispatchers are dispatching our agency and nobody wants to deal with that, I can be honest with you, fix the problems, and let’s live in harmony.”

Swanson said people in public office are held to a higher standard and the community expects more from them even on their off time.

Tremaine was out of state on Wednesday and referred comment on the situation to her sister. Tremaine’s sister said Tremaine is the trustee over the property across the street and she claims the neighbor dumped the yard debris illegally on Tremaine’s property five minutes before hitting record.

As of Wednesday, Tremaine was still on the job at Genesee County 911.

