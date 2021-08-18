Advertisement

Genesee County Board of Health: No authority to rescind mask order

Mask
Mask(WRDW)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -One by one they stepped up to the mic. And there was no mistaking their message.

“My daughter is who being forced to wear a mask in the same school where her older sister does not have to wear one keeps asking how is it fair that she has to wear one and not her sister,” said a Genesee County parent.

“I want to know at what point in time did the Genesee County Health Department supersede the Michigan Department of Health. I want to know when that happened,” said a Genesee County parent.

Parents came out in droves Wednesday, angry over the Genesee County Health Department’s decision last week mask mandate for children in kindergarten through 6th grade.

The order was made under authority granted to local health departments and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in the 1978 state Public Health Code.

“They’re not supposed to tell us how to live our lives. They are not supposed to tell us how to raise our kids,” said a Genesee County parent.

But not all the speakers were against the mask mandate.

Some including healthcare providers--- as cases of delta variant surge across the country-- urged the Board to consider the risks to ending the mandate.

“If our goal is truly to maximize the opportunity to educate our children, then we should keep them in the classroom and do what is safest possible with masks and distancing,” said Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, Genesee County Physician.

After hearing from at least 30 people during the Genesee County Board of Health meeting-- the board determined they did not have the authority to rescind the order.

The mask mandate will be in effect until two months after a COVID-19 vaccine is available for children age 5 to 11.

