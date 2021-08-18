Gov. Whitmer notes rebound in Michigan’s economy with jobs numbers

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the latest employment numbers for Michigan point to continued improvement in the state’s economy.

Figures released Wednesday from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Growth show the state’s unemployment rate decreased in July to 4.8%, which is well below the national average of 5.4%. Michigan businesses also created 31,000 jobs in July.

The leisure and hospitality industry saw the largest increase in new jobs last month.

“Michigan’s job numbers are headed in the right direction. Our unemployment rate is below the national average and businesses are staffing up fast,” Whitmer said.

She said the state still has to work at providing more economic opportunities for all families, communities and small businesses. But Michigan’s share of federal COVID-19 relief money can be spent in those areas.

“Right now, we have an unprecedented opportunity to use the massive influx of federal funds we have received to make tangible, lasting investments in the kitchen-table issues that impact Michigan families and small businesses most—child care, skills training, job creation, housing, and more,” Whitmer said.

