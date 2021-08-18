Advertisement

Hiker dies after fall from cliff at river gorge in U.P.

FILE. Waterfall at the base of the Sturgeon River Gorge trails.
FILE. Waterfall at the base of the Sturgeon River Gorge trails.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAIRD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A 75-year-old man has died after falling from a cliff while hiking down a trail near a waterfall in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Michigan State Police say Douglas Welker slipped at the edge of the cliff Monday at Sturgeon River Gorge near Houghton County’s Laird Township. Welker of Pelkie fell 20 feet and struck his head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say an investigation reveals his death to be accidental.

The gorge is part of the rugged Sturgeon River Gorge Wilderness, which is about 80 miles west of Marquette.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

A purple loosestrife flower came out to say hello where the native plants are grown.
Montrose Township asks residents to pull invasive purple loosestrife flowers
Flint Water Plant
Flint delays connection to second water source until next week
Flint Police Department
46-year-old dead after hit-and-run crash on Ballenger Highway
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards