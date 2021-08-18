Hundreds protest Genesee County Health Department school mask order

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of people protested an order from the Genesee County Health Department requiring masks for kindergarten through sixth grade in schools on Wednesday.

The protest outside the health department headquarters in Flint included speakers and people carrying signs with messages against masks.

The health department announced an order last week requiring all students, staff and volunteers in kindergarten through sixth grade at all Genesee County schools to wear face coverings indoors.

Genesee County’s school mask mandate order was made under authority granted to local health departments and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in the state Public Health Code of 1978. That is the same law the state health department used in 2020 and 2021 to make several COVID-19 orders.

The health department says the order will remain in place until two months after a COVID-19 vaccine is available for children age 5 to 11, Genesee County’s COVID-19 transmission rate is categorized as “low” or “moderate” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or until further notice from Hackert.

The Genesee County mask order includes exceptions for eating and drinking. It also does not apply to outdoor activities unless there is direct physical contact, students younger than age 5, neurodivergent students, teachers working with hard of hearing students or others who depend on facial cues or anyone with a doctor’s note confirming a medical reason for an exemption.

Also on Wednesday, Michigan’s top doctor told Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state health director that reinstituting a mask requirement in K-12 schools statewide likely would lessen the spread of COVID-19, but she adds there are other factors when considering the step.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun reiterated Wednesday she’s “concerned” about the coronavirus’ potential impact on schools as the delta variant takes hold.

The state health department last week strongly recommended universal masking in schools regardless of vaccination status but stopped short of requiring it. Superintendents have expressed frustration over having to decide about masks, a contentious issue in recent school board meetings.

