JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a little bit of fog early in the morning, our Tuesday turned into another terrific summertime day.  Temperatures in the morning began in the 50s, while highs for the afternoon surrounded the 80-degree mark on light & variable wind conditions.  With partly cloudy skies overnight, and a hint of fog again here & there, lows will again dip into the 50s across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area, with low-to-mid 60s expected across the south.

Most of us will stay dry for the rest of the workweek.  There will be a few isolated showers that will pop up Wednesday and Thursday, but nothing big nor widespread.  Even with that chance of rain, temperatures each of the next couple of afternoons will be in the middle 80s.  Light southwesterly winds Friday will be enough to push readings into the upper 80s.  There is a pretty good chance of staying dry on Friday too, but we will all see humidity levels increase a little bit.

We do have some rain in the weekend forecast, but don’t cancel your plans.  We will time out the chances for rain for you on ABC12 News. We will also take a look at what that may do to our temperatures as we head into a new week. - JR

