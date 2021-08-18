Advertisement

JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

You could certainly feel more humidity in the air Wednesday as temperatures moved easily into the 80s in most areas.  A mix of sun and clouds in combination with light & variable wind conditions made for a typical “Dog Days of Summer” type of day.  A few showers did manage to develop across lower Michigan, but most of us stayed dry.  The overnight period will be quiet, but muggy, as low temperatures early Thursday morning stay in the 60s.

A few more isolated showers will be possible Thursday afternoon, but again, most of us will stay dry through the day.  Readings will once again cruise through the 80s during the afternoon.  I think even the lakeshore areas should sneak past the 80-degree mark.  With a good bit of sunshine for Friday, highs may approach 90 in some areas.  Our temperature / humidity combinations will be a little more uncomfortable as we close out the workweek.

It looks like we will have a better chance of some rain for the weekend.  Having said that, don’t cancel any plans you may have made.  It looks like the best chance of rain we will have will come after the sun sets Saturday evening, through the night, and on into Sunday morning.  The pattern of rain will move off to the east by Sunday afternoon, so we will likely get back into some sunshine as the day wears on.  We will have your complete weekend forecast on ABC12 News. - JR

Most Read

Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Isolated Showers Possible Again Thursday...
JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report
Small rain chances
Small rain chances
Small rain chances
Small rain chances
WJRT August 18th, 2021 Morning Weather
Small chance of rain today