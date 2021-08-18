JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

You could certainly feel more humidity in the air Wednesday as temperatures moved easily into the 80s in most areas. A mix of sun and clouds in combination with light & variable wind conditions made for a typical “Dog Days of Summer” type of day. A few showers did manage to develop across lower Michigan, but most of us stayed dry. The overnight period will be quiet, but muggy, as low temperatures early Thursday morning stay in the 60s.

A few more isolated showers will be possible Thursday afternoon, but again, most of us will stay dry through the day. Readings will once again cruise through the 80s during the afternoon. I think even the lakeshore areas should sneak past the 80-degree mark. With a good bit of sunshine for Friday, highs may approach 90 in some areas. Our temperature / humidity combinations will be a little more uncomfortable as we close out the workweek.

It looks like we will have a better chance of some rain for the weekend. Having said that, don’t cancel any plans you may have made. It looks like the best chance of rain we will have will come after the sun sets Saturday evening, through the night, and on into Sunday morning. The pattern of rain will move off to the east by Sunday afternoon, so we will likely get back into some sunshine as the day wears on. We will have your complete weekend forecast on ABC12 News. - JR