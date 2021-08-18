Lawmakers representing Genesee County call for end of school mask mandate

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three state lawmakers who represent parts of Genesee County called for the end of a countywide mask mandate for some students.

The Genesee County Health Department last week ordered all kindergarten through sixth grade students, staff and volunteers to wear masks in schools. State Reps. David Martin of Davison, Mike Mueller of Linden and State Sen. Ken Horn of Frankenmuth said schools should be able to decide mask rules themselves.

The three Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Dr. Pamela Hackert, medical health officer for the Genesee County Health Department, urging her to end the new mask mandate.

“Representatives are elected by the people – whether to Congress, the state Legislature, the school board, or the county commission – to make governing decisions on behalf of their constituents,” the letter reads. “A mask mandate instituted by one unelected official, such as yourself, undermines the will of the people. We respectfully urge you to continue to allow each school district to set their own guidelines.”

Genesee County’s school mask mandate order was made under authority granted to local health departments and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in the state Public Health Code of 1978. That is the same law the state health department used in 2020 and 2021 to make several COVID-19 orders.

The health department says the order will remain in place until two months after a COVID-19 vaccine is available for children age 5 to 11, Genesee County’s COVID-19 transmission rate is categorized as “low” or “moderate” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or until further notice from Hackert.

The Genesee County mask order includes exceptions for eating and drinking. It also does not apply to outdoor activities unless there is direct physical contact, students younger than age 5, neurodivergent students, teachers working with hard of hearing students or others who depend on facial cues or anyone with a doctor’s note confirming a medical reason for an exemption.

