Advertisement

Lawmakers representing Genesee County call for end of school mask mandate

Three Republicans say schools should get to decide for themselves rather than the health department
Multiple schools in north Arkansas will begin the school year with mask mandates.
Multiple schools in north Arkansas will begin the school year with mask mandates.(KY3)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three state lawmakers who represent parts of Genesee County called for the end of a countywide mask mandate for some students.

The Genesee County Health Department last week ordered all kindergarten through sixth grade students, staff and volunteers to wear masks in schools. State Reps. David Martin of Davison, Mike Mueller of Linden and State Sen. Ken Horn of Frankenmuth said schools should be able to decide mask rules themselves.

The three Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Dr. Pamela Hackert, medical health officer for the Genesee County Health Department, urging her to end the new mask mandate.

“Representatives are elected by the people – whether to Congress, the state Legislature, the school board, or the county commission – to make governing decisions on behalf of their constituents,” the letter reads. “A mask mandate instituted by one unelected official, such as yourself, undermines the will of the people. We respectfully urge you to continue to allow each school district to set their own guidelines.”

RELATED: Michigan bill would ban school mask mandates, let parents decide

Genesee County’s school mask mandate order was made under authority granted to local health departments and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in the state Public Health Code of 1978. That is the same law the state health department used in 2020 and 2021 to make several COVID-19 orders.

The health department says the order will remain in place until two months after a COVID-19 vaccine is available for children age 5 to 11, Genesee County’s COVID-19 transmission rate is categorized as “low” or “moderate” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or until further notice from Hackert.

The Genesee County mask order includes exceptions for eating and drinking. It also does not apply to outdoor activities unless there is direct physical contact, students younger than age 5, neurodivergent students, teachers working with hard of hearing students or others who depend on facial cues or anyone with a doctor’s note confirming a medical reason for an exemption.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Healthsource WJRT
Spinal Tethering to treat scoliosis
The city is asking restaurants, gyms, museums and many other indoor venues to have patrons show...
Vaccine mandate begins for indoor NYC venues
The governor’s positive test came as cases of the virus soar because of the highly contagious...
Texans react to Gov. Abbott having COVID-19
Preliminary data suggests the general population might need a booster about eight months after...
Biden to announce plan for COVID-19 booster shots