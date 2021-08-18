MDOT showing off potential designs for M-21 rebuild in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Department of Transportation is ready to show off two potential designs for rebuilding the M-21 corridor through Flint.

MDOT is asking for public input on the designs before moving forward with an construction on the road. A virtual public hearing on the plans is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at this link.

The M-21 corridor is currently undergoing a study as MDOT determines the future of the road. M-21 includes stretches of Corunna Road and Court Street west of I-475.

Right now, M-21 splits into two one-way roads at Court and 5th streets meeting at the ramps to I-475.

MDOT consultants have been studying the corridor in-depth, leading to the two tentative design alternatives for re-engineering how M-21 and Fifth Street function in Flint. Funding has not yet been secured for any work on M-21.

