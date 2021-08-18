Advertisement

MDOT showing off potential designs for M-21 rebuild in Flint

M-21 corridor
M-21 corridor
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Department of Transportation is ready to show off two potential designs for rebuilding the M-21 corridor through Flint.

MDOT is asking for public input on the designs before moving forward with an construction on the road. A virtual public hearing on the plans is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at this link.

The M-21 corridor is currently undergoing a study as MDOT determines the future of the road. M-21 includes stretches of Corunna Road and Court Street west of I-475.

Right now, M-21 splits into two one-way roads at Court and 5th streets meeting at the ramps to I-475.

MDOT consultants have been studying the corridor in-depth, leading to the two tentative design alternatives for re-engineering how M-21 and Fifth Street function in Flint. Funding has not yet been secured for any work on M-21.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Daily averages of COVID-19 cases and deaths increase in Michigan
Jeri Hodge works on a project in her Sanford backyard.
“Without them—there’s no way:” Sanford woman floored by donation from local non-profit
Gov. Whitmer touring Resolute Forest Products
Gov. Whitmer notes rebound in Michigan’s economy with jobs numbers
This is an exterior shot of the Bay County Health Department.
Bay County Health Department recommends masks as COVID-19 rates increase