Midland nonprofit has renewed focus to support troops after events in Afghanistan

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A nonprofit organization in Midland is doubling down on its support of the nation’s military after recent events in Afghanistan.

Aaron’s Gifts From Home is an organization that sends care packages to troops overseas. The packages usually contain things like food and hygiene products.

It was created several years ago by Debi Ullom. Ullom lost her son, Navy Corpsman Aaron Ullom, while he was serving in Afghanistan back in 2011.

“They were on a mission and his lieutenant had gotten hit and he went out of the safe zone and rendered aid to the lieutenant and as he was done with him he had turned was shot,” she recalled.

Ullom said she began the organization’s efforts in her basement about a year after Aaron was killed. She said since then, they have sent over 14,000 care packages to troops and it serves as a constant way for them to carry on Aaron’s legacy.

“Aaron would always call home or send messages saying some of these kids over here aren’t getting any care packages, would you please send extra mom,” she said. “That’s how Aaron’s Gifts From Home began. We thought what better way to honor him than to send care packages.”

In the shadow of what has happened in Afghanistan recently, Ullom said it has been difficult to comprehend.

“At first, I was just angry. Just really, really angry,” she said. “The first thing I think I thought of was ‘what did he die for?’”

Since then, Ullom said she has become sad but is trying to focus on the good, too, and is turning that feeling into a renewed focus with her nonprofit.

“That to me is a positive that is going to keep us focused on still taking care of our troops because bless their hearts and their family’s hearts,” Ullom said. “A lot of sacrifice for the 20 years that they were over in Afghanistan.”

Later this month, Aaron Gifts From Home will send 300 care packages overseas and will continue its mission to support troops wherever they might be.

“He [Aaron] would be very proud, very proud,” Ullom said.

Aaron Gifts From Home does accept donations of supplies and money. For ways to do that, visit the organization’s Facebook page.

