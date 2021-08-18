Montrose Township asks residents to pull invasive purple loosestrife flowers

MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the beauties of living in Mid-Michigan is the constantly changing visual landscape around the area.

But not all of the eye-catching plants are as nice for the environment as they are to look at.

Take the purple loosestrife plant commonly spotted in ditches or on the side of highways, which is considered highly invasive. Montrose Township posted about the plant on its Facebook page, trying to make people aware of the effects it can have.

Purple loosestrife came to the United States well over a century ago as a plant sold commercially and in the ballast of old ships. It first was reported in Michigan 160 years ago in the Muskegon area.

The main issue is purple loosestrife spreads quickly and can overrun areas normally occupied by native plants. That can have a major impact on the ecosystem as a whole, limiting other plant growth and cutting down on natural pollinators like insects and birds.

This time of year is perfect to pull the plant and keep it from seeding before next year. Once residents pull the week, they should put the plant in a bag and send it to a landfill.

If residents can’t pull the plants out of ground entirely, cutting the flowers will prevent them from growing seeds that would propagate next summer.

