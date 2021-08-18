Advertisement

Montrose Township asks residents to pull invasive purple loosestrife flowers

A purple loosestrife flower came out to say hello where the native plants are grown.
A purple loosestrife flower came out to say hello where the native plants are grown.(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the beauties of living in Mid-Michigan is the constantly changing visual landscape around the area.

But not all of the eye-catching plants are as nice for the environment as they are to look at.

Take the purple loosestrife plant commonly spotted in ditches or on the side of highways, which is considered highly invasive. Montrose Township posted about the plant on its Facebook page, trying to make people aware of the effects it can have.

Purple loosestrife came to the United States well over a century ago as a plant sold commercially and in the ballast of old ships. It first was reported in Michigan 160 years ago in the Muskegon area.

The main issue is purple loosestrife spreads quickly and can overrun areas normally occupied by native plants. That can have a major impact on the ecosystem as a whole, limiting other plant growth and cutting down on natural pollinators like insects and birds.

This time of year is perfect to pull the plant and keep it from seeding before next year. Once residents pull the week, they should put the plant in a bag and send it to a landfill.

If residents can’t pull the plants out of ground entirely, cutting the flowers will prevent them from growing seeds that would propagate next summer.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Multiple schools in north Arkansas will begin the school year with mask mandates.
Lawmakers representing Genesee County call for end of school mask mandate
Flint Water Plant
Flint delays connection to second water source until next week
FILE. Waterfall at the base of the Sturgeon River Gorge trails.
Hiker dies after fall from cliff at river gorge in U.P.
Flint Police Department
46-year-old dead after hit-and-run crash on Ballenger Highway