Nearly a year after car is found, new details in the Eric Franks case released

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - New details in the investigation of a baffling missing persons case in mid-Michigan as the search for Eric Franks continues.

It was nearly a year ago when a big part of that mystery was discovered.

Franks’ car was found, which vanished with him ten years ago.

Through the Freedom of Information Act, his family received a lot of documents and pictures associated with the Michigan State Police investigation, which included new information on what was found in Eric’s car.

“Knowing that, all these years, that car was sitting right in that garage, that always brings emotion to me,” says Franks’ brother-in-law Chad Baus.

It was last September when Eric Franks’ car was found in Clare, after it was sold in an estate sale following the death of an incapacitated adult who lived in a west side Saginaw home.

The car apparently had been hidden in the garage at the home for several years after Franks disappeared in March of 2011. The Michigan State Police conducted a forensic search of the car, and did find a small amount of blood on the driver’s seat.

Testing indicated it was most likely Eric’s blood, which disappointed his brother-in-law.

“Once I found out that the blood was there, kind of became my hope that it wasn’t Eric’s blood because if it had been someone else’s blood, again, that would have been a big clue that could have been tracked down,” says Baus.

A picture shows police in the garage where Franks’ car was apparently parked for several years.

They broke open concrete which appeared to have been paved over. No human remains were found.

Detectives questioned people who live in the Saginaw neighborhood and one person told them they remember seeing Franks at the home several years ago.

The person also told police they saw a woman there, believed to be Kendra Firmingham, the mother of Franks’ child and the caretaker of the man who lived at the home. Firmingham and her husband moved to Florida shortly after Franks disappeared.

“She was returning repeatedly to that location over the years, even after she moved out of state,” says Baus.

Firmingham died in 2016. Baus says the police report still gives him hope more can be done to find out how what happened to Franks, but he is concerned police just don’t have enough resources to investigate cold cases.

“Our law enforcement are overworked and there is not enough of them to go around and do all the things that need to be done,” says Baus.

The state police is still investigating this case and has always asked anyone with information to give them a call.

