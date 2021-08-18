SANE nurses prepared to help sexual assault victims in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - An estimated 1 in 5 women in college are sexually assaulted and 80% of those cases on college campuses go unreported, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

As students head back to colleges and universities, it’s important they know what to do if the unthinkable happens. These kinds of situations are incredibly traumatizing and people may be reluctant to want to get help.

That’s why it’s so important sexual assault victims go to their nearest hospital and get what’s called an exam from a SANE nurses, which stands for Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner.

”No one ever asks to be put in that situation and it’s not their fault,” said Cassie Kotlarczyk, the director of emergency services at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso and a former SANE nurse.

She said any time anyone presents to the emergency department after being sexually assaulted, a very thorough and extensive four-part exam is conducted. That includes the person’s medical history and what brought them in specifically.

A head-to-toe evaluation is also done, along with any DNA evidence that may be collected. The SANE nurse is looking for things like signs of abuse and trauma.

Patients are also given medication prophylaxis if necessary. They provide emergency on-the-spot treatment to prevent the onset of sexually transmitted infections like HIV.

“The most important part of the evaluation is returning power and control,” Kotlarczyk said. “They can choose to participate or not participate in any part of that evaluation.”

Because a person just went through an incredibly traumatic situation, they may be scared, fearful and terrified. That’s why Kotlarczyk has a team of certified SANE nurses that are trained to comfort people during such a difficult time and connect them with the necessary resources to move forward.

“It takes so much courage to come in and thanking them for allowing us to do our job, because they deserve it,” she said. “They deserve for us to take care of them.”

After their hospital stay, patients will be connected with organizations like the Safe Center in Owosso, which can help with counseling, legal needs and housing.

The need for SANE nurses in Michigan is very high. Michigan State University plans to double the number of SANE nurses in the state to more than 300 by the year 2024.

Kotlarczyk said the need for more SANE nurses has been more than a decade in the making.

