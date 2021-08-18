Advertisement

Small chance of rain today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The remnants of Fred combined with some extra energy in the higher levels of the atmosphere will bring us the chance to see isolated showers and storms today and tomorrow, especially the further south you are. Most will stay dry.

Highs today will be in the lower 80s with an E wind at 5-10mph. We’ll see sun mixed with some clouds before turning partly cloudy tonight.

Lows tonight will only be in the low to mid 60s before we’re into the mid 80s tomorrow.

We’re ending the week on a sunny note with highs Friday in the mid 80s!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

WJRT August 18th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT August 18th, 2021 Morning Weather
A Few More Isolated Showers Possible for Wednesday...
JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report
A Few More Isolated Showers Possible for Wednesday...
JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report
A microburst Wednesday night knocked down this tree behind a residence in the Flushing area.
Flushing Township working on plans to pick up storm debris