Small rain chances

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The remnants of Fred combined with some extra energy in the higher levels of the atmosphere will bring us the chance to see isolated showers and storms today and tomorrow, especially the further south you are. Most will stay dry.

Highs today will be in the lower 80s with an E wind at 5-10mph. We’ll see sun mixed with some clouds before turning partly cloudy tonight.

Lows tonight will only be in the low to mid 60s before we’re into the mid 80s tomorrow.

We’re ending the week on a sunny note with highs Friday in the mid 80s!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.