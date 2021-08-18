Advertisement

Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards

Yanisha Edwards
Yanisha Edwards(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police announced charges against a woman three days after the murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Monique Edwards in Flint.

Police say 23-year-old Deaisha Keishon-Janee Fisher was charged with first-degree murder and two firearms charges on Wednesday.

RELATED: Family holds vigil, asking Flint community to keep the peace up and the guns down

Edwards was found shot to death near the intersection of Howard Avenue and Lapeer Road around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. The Flint Police Department says Fisher was arrested over the weekend, but investigators haven’t released a possible motive for the shooting.

The incident came hours after community leaders called for a 24-hour ceasefire without gun violence in Flint from Friday night through Saturday night.

