Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police announced charges against a woman three days after the murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Monique Edwards in Flint.

Police say 23-year-old Deaisha Keishon-Janee Fisher was charged with first-degree murder and two firearms charges on Wednesday.

Edwards was found shot to death near the intersection of Howard Avenue and Lapeer Road around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. The Flint Police Department says Fisher was arrested over the weekend, but investigators haven’t released a possible motive for the shooting.

The incident came hours after community leaders called for a 24-hour ceasefire without gun violence in Flint from Friday night through Saturday night.

