“Without them—there’s no way:” Sanford woman floored by donation from local non-profit

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) (8/18/2021)--More than a year after the waters rose over Sanford, the progress is nothing short of inspiring, but plenty of work remains.

A local non-profit’s latest effort aims to drive progress and go the distance.

“It was almost to the soffit.”

Jeri Hodge’s dream home flooded soon after they bought it four and a half years earlier. They rebuilt. She never dreamed it would happen again. Until it did.

“The day the flood hit… Bill came into the house through this door, it was four feet deep,” she related.

Jeri thought she’d never come back and that her dream home turned nightmare would have to be torn down.

“It wasn’t hard losing the stuff, but losing your home. That place to go,” Jeri reflected. “The stuff inside, I could care less about. It was the house that we search for years, looking for this house… it’s been taken away from us twice.”

“There’s still a large need and it’s quite amazing how many families are still not fully rebuilt,” Teresa Quintana related. “There are even people that haven’t started rebuilding.”

Stepping in after the water receded, non-profit Sanford Strong has poured thousands into the recovery. The organization’s taken in $140-thousand in donations since last year. Money it’s now doling out $1900 at a time to dozens of deserving families. Quintana serves as its CEO.

“They’re very emotional. People are very grateful,” Quintana said. “There’s been a lot of homeowners that haven’t been expecting this.”

“Without them—there’s no way,” Jeri related, near tears. “The day that I got the check from Sanford Strong, I raised money with Pop-Up Sanford to help the village… I went to hand her an envelope of money and she handed me a check.”

Jeri was shocked. The money financed her latest project: buying the stain and lumber to reinstall the trim around her doors and windows.

Though it’s taken a village and months of endless fixes, against all odds, Jeri now feels she has a place to call home again.

“It’s just been amazing,” she said. “I can’t even—there are just no words for it. There just really aren’t. I mean, there’s not a good enough word made yet to say how this has been and how amazing it’s been.”

To donate to Sanford Strong, send a check payable to Sanford Strong to the Modern Realty offices at 6024 Eastman Ave, Midland, MI 48640.

To donate to Sanford Builds through One Church, another local non-profit, use the Venmo handle @OneChurchMI.

