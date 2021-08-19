Advertisement

Back to School: Filling staffing gaps

There is a great need for bus drivers this year
Many Michigan school districts are in need of bus drivers
Many Michigan school districts are in need of bus drivers(KOLN)
By Matt Barbour
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - As many schools get ready to resume in-person classes, several districts looking to fill any staffing gaps.

Earlier this year, the Michigan Department of Education said it was hoping to connect with 36,500 formerly certified educators to get them back in the classroom.

But a more immediate need being seen nationwide is a lack of bus drivers.

We checked in with Bay City Schools. The transportation director says at one point the district had 10 driver openings and it worked quickly over the summer to fill them.

Superintendent Doctor Stephen Bigelow says he understands why it may be harder to find drivers.

He says a lot of times it is people who are retired and do the job for supplemental income, but when the pandemic hit, a lot of those drivers were in a high risk category.

“I understand why a lot of people did not opt to want to drive a bus at that time, I can’t blame them. But we are fortunate that we’re seeing people come back, especially with the vaccines that are available people are feeling more comfortable. So we’re happy with that. We’re always looking for more bus drivers,” said Bigelow.

As of last week, the district had hired five new drivers and was interviewing four more candidates to fill the gap. However, the district says it still needs more.

The district has also raised the pay from $13 to $15 an hour, to $17 an hour to attract more candidates.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

CMU seniors hopeful university continues in-person learning as coronavirus cases rise
Central Michigan University offers choice: Get vaccinated or COVID-19 testing weekly
After the education system transitioned to Zoom screens over a year ago, literacy experts fear...
Literacy Experts Address Learning Loss
Michigan schools will be getting $6 billion in COVID-relief money.
Back to School: How is COVID-relief money being spent?
The Flint School Board voted late Wednesday night to cancel classes Thursday district wide over...
Too hot for school in Flint School District