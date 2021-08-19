Back to School: Filling staffing gaps

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - As many schools get ready to resume in-person classes, several districts looking to fill any staffing gaps.

Earlier this year, the Michigan Department of Education said it was hoping to connect with 36,500 formerly certified educators to get them back in the classroom.

But a more immediate need being seen nationwide is a lack of bus drivers.

We checked in with Bay City Schools. The transportation director says at one point the district had 10 driver openings and it worked quickly over the summer to fill them.

Superintendent Doctor Stephen Bigelow says he understands why it may be harder to find drivers.

He says a lot of times it is people who are retired and do the job for supplemental income, but when the pandemic hit, a lot of those drivers were in a high risk category.

“I understand why a lot of people did not opt to want to drive a bus at that time, I can’t blame them. But we are fortunate that we’re seeing people come back, especially with the vaccines that are available people are feeling more comfortable. So we’re happy with that. We’re always looking for more bus drivers,” said Bigelow.

As of last week, the district had hired five new drivers and was interviewing four more candidates to fill the gap. However, the district says it still needs more.

The district has also raised the pay from $13 to $15 an hour, to $17 an hour to attract more candidates.

