Back to School: How is COVID-relief money being spent?

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Schools across the state will be getting $6 billion in one-time COVID-relief funding. ABC12 News is taking a closer look at how that money will be spent.

We spoke with the Bay City Schools Superintendent Dr. Stephen Bigelow, who explains how the money is being spent in his district.

“ESSER I was about $5 million. ESSER II was about $4.7 million. And then we’re waiting on ESSER III to come in as well,” said Bigelow.

ESSER stands for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.

As a part of the CARES Act and American Rescue plan, one-time grant funding is being pumped into public schools, to be spend over the next three years specifically on COVID-related issues.

“So what we used our EESER I money for was curriculum assistance, cleaning supplies, Chromebooks because we went to one-to-one,” said Bigelow.

He says the first wave of funding helped support virtual learning, giving all 6,800 students in the district a Chromebook and paying for hotspots if they needed them.

With students returning to class, mitigation efforts have been put into the school buildings themselves to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We put in temperature scanning cameras in all our of our buildings, for example. And just all the set up, physical infrastructure needed for one-way passages through the hallways,” he said.

Bigelow says the cleaning supplies, masks, desk shields and other equipment quickly added up to $5 million for all 13 buildings.

“Within the schools we’ve put in the UV units into all of our air systems. We’ve replaced our air filter systems. We’ve got classroom ionizers in every single classroom throughout the district,” said Bigelow.

As in-person instruction resumes, the focus is also on in-person support.

“Right now, actually, we hired seven additional nurses for our school district and we are in the process of hiring social workers as well,” said Bigelow.

Those social workers will help students navigate uncharted territory.

“We know that with some students, not all, but some, there will be some learning loss that has occurred. So we’re trying to provide as many wrap-around services during the traditional school day that we can to get students caught up during that traditional class time structure,” said Bigelow.

Bottom line, he says state and federal funding is crucial to supporting students and staff.

After taking the advice of local health experts, the district is navigating the pandemic the best it can.

“We’re doing everything we possibly to work with all the constantly changing circumstances,” he said.

The Michigan Senate Fiscal Agency says overall, Bay City Schools will receive $24.5 million dollars in one-time funding.

Some districts like Flint Community Schools will receive as much as $99 million.

The first day of class for Bay City Schools is August 24, with virtual schooling still being an option this year.

