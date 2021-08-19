Advertisement

Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say

The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (Gray News) - The body of an 11-month-old girl who had been the subject of a statewide alert in Indiana was discovered hidden in the woods, police said Thursday.

The FBI Indianapolis office said Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke County Wednesday night. A Silver Alert had been issued for her after her parents reported her missing Sunday.

A prosecutor said Justin Miller, 37, had led authorities to the body, according to local reports. He had previously been taken into custody and now has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Police had said Miller was a family friend and was supposed to babysit Mercedes for a few days. Police found him Monday without the girl.

The child’s parents, Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn, had been charged Wednesday with neglect of a dependent.

An autopsy is scheduled to be done, and police said additional charges could be added in the case.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 or call 911.

In Indiana, Silver Alerts are used for missing and endangered children as well as adults.

