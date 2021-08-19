Advertisement

Central Michigan University offers choice: Get vaccinated or COVID-19 testing weekly

CMU seniors hopeful university continues in-person learning as coronavirus cases rise(Michael Nafso/WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University is strengthening its stance on COVID-19 vaccine.

The university is requiring all students and staff to get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing this fall under an order from President Bob Davies announced Thursday.

He noted that COVID-19 case rates are increasing because of the delta variant, which is more contagious than the original strain of the illness. Davies said many people at CMU are concerned and anxious about the upcoming fall semester with the coronavirus resurgence.

The university’s vaccine or testing plan is called “Protect yourself. Protect others.”

“Vaccination or testing, combined with the continued use of masks indoors for all individuals in certain areas, will help us prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our campus and community,” Davies said. “This plan is designed to allow everyone to exercise choice while practicing social responsibility — a core value at CMU.”

Students and staff who decide to get vaccinated will have to fill out a form and upload their vaccine card on the CMU Healthscreen mobile app, which allows them to opt out of weekly testing. Students and staff who opt against the vaccines will be required to undergo weekly tests.

Required COVID-19 testing for people who aren’t fully vaccinated will begin on Aug. 30 and the first tests must be completed by Sept. 3.

Students and staff at CMU have been divided on whether the university should mandate COVID-19 vaccines. Groups have advocated strongly for a vaccine mandate and against a requirement for the vaccines.

Davies said the university “must make room to accommodate a wide range of perspectives” and must continue being a place where differences of opinion can be respected.

“Vaccination is a complicated choice for many individuals,” he said. “While science supports the safety and efficacy of vaccines, there are many groups of people who still feel uncertain about getting the shot. Their reasons may be cultural, religious, political or based on personal history or experience.”

Several other public universities in Michigan already have announced COVID-19 vaccine requirements, including the University of Michigan’s three campuses and Michigan State University.

