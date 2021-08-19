Advertisement

Federal prosecutors seek 9-year prison term for Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotter

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending a nine-year prison sentence for a man who says he worked on a wild plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Ty Garbin pleaded guilty to conspiracy just four months after being arrested. In a court filing, the government says he deserves credit for assisting investigators.

The FBI last October said it broke up a plot to kidnap the Democratic governor by anti-government extremists who were upset over her coronavirus restrictions.

Garbin and five other men were charged in federal court. Others were charged in state court with aiding them. Garbin will be sentenced on Aug. 25 in federal court in Grand Rapids.

A trial for the five other suspects charged in federal court is scheduled to begin in October. Defense attorneys plan to argue that the suspects talked a lot, but had no plan to carry out any actions against Whitmer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Special Enrollment Period
Michigan orders health care sharing ministries to stop overstepping rules
CMU seniors hopeful university continues in-person learning as coronavirus cases rise
Central Michigan University offers choice: Get vaccinated or COVID-19 testing weekly
A microburst last week caused widespread damage in the Flushing area, including at this house.
Flushing Township sets money aside for storm cleanup
After the education system transitioned to Zoom screens over a year ago, literacy experts fear...
Literacy Experts Address Learning Loss