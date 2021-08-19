Advertisement

Flushing Township sets money aside for storm cleanup

The township says up to $30,000 will be spent to remove tree limbs and branches piled on curbs.
A microburst last week caused widespread damage in the Flushing area, including at this house.
By Christine Winter
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FLUSHING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/19/21) - The Flushing Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously this week to set aside $30,000 for storm cleanup.

The vote Wednesday night came after the area was hit hard last week by storms and a microburst. They left behind tree limbs and branches which were later piled at the curb in many neighborhoods.

Flushing Township does not have a public works department. Township Supervisor Fred Thorsby said it also did not have the equipment and manpower needed for the cleanup.

He told ABC 12 the money for debris removal would have to come out of the township’s general fund.

In a Facebook post, Thorsby said a tree service would be hired to begin the cleanup on August 30. He said one pass would be made down each affected street to pick up brush and logs left at the curb. The post also said signs would be placed at the entrance of subdivisions on August 30.

