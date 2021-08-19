GM extends shutdown of Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors is extending a production pause for two more weeks at its Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant.

The shutdown started on July 19 and will now last at least through Labor Day due to a shortage of semiconductor chips worldwide.

The Delta Township plant builds the midsize Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave crossover SUVs. GM employs 2,400 hourly workers at the plant, who remained laid off during the shutdown.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.