Advertisement

GM extends shutdown of Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant

Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant
Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors is extending a production pause for two more weeks at its Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant.

The shutdown started on July 19 and will now last at least through Labor Day due to a shortage of semiconductor chips worldwide.

The Delta Township plant builds the midsize Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave crossover SUVs. GM employs 2,400 hourly workers at the plant, who remained laid off during the shutdown.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Many Michigan school districts are in need of bus drivers
Back to School: Filling staffing gaps
Employee threat has police guarding the plant.
Hundreds line up for General Motors job fair in Flint
This sign was installed in the Village of New Miami during the time the village was using the...
Michigan bill would allow for speeding enforcement by cameras
Michael Chad Varrone
Trial set for 49-year-old accused of threatening to bomb Michigan Capitol