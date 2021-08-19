Advertisement

Hot and humid to finish the week

Heat index readings in the mid-90s.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With a warm front to the north and high pressure to the west, we’ll stay on the hot side and see plenty of sun today! Some extra energy in the higher levels of the atmosphere will bring in some isolated rain, but most will remain dry all day long.

Highs today will be in the mid 80s, near 80 along the lakeshore, with light winds.

Winds stay light tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Skies will stay mainly clear.

This gives way to a sunny Friday with warm temps – highs will reach the mid and upper 80s! Make sure to check on those sensitive to the heat and keep yourself hydrated!

Most of Saturday looks to be dry before rain develops into Sunday.

