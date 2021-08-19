Hundreds line up for General Motors job fair in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of people lined up outside Factory One in Flint on Thursday, hoping to get their foot in the door at General Motors.

The automaker hosted a job fair to hire around 100 full-time temporary workers at its Customer Care and After Sales facility on Davison Road in Burton.

Earlier this summer, GM held a similar job fair for more than 450 part-time positions at its Flint Assembly plant. The turnout on Thursday was smaller than for that two-day event, but still quite impressive.

“Here hoping to get a job at General Motors for a while,” said Chris Johnson of Flint. “I’ve got a job. I’m a transporter, but I’m only getting 25-30 hours a week and it’s not paying the bills.”

The $16.67 starting pay as a full-time temporary worker at the Burton facility should help people like Johnson. Work is available in several areas of the facility. The full-time positions include holiday pay, vacation, health care and other benefits.

“It’s anything from processing parts to fulfilling orders to warehousing parts, unitizing, kitting and shipping international parts,” said GM spokeswoman Rebecca Lauterbach.

The work can be rather laborious job, but Lance Lacross of Davison is ready to tackle it. He just graduated high school and this would be his first job.

“My uncle Randy works here and he’s been telling me a lot of good things, so I figured maybe I might give it a shot,” Lacross said.

But at a time when there’s so much volatility with plants shutting down and workers being laid off because of the microchip shortage, one woman at the job fair the benefits of full-time work will exceed the potential for any temporary layoffs that may happen.

“I think it will impact me, because right now it impacts my job,” said Yasmin Howell of Flint. “We don’t work with GM, but we do get parts that are affiliated with GM, so they cut back our hours because of the chips.”

