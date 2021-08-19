Literacy Experts Address Learning Loss

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

The 2020-2021 school year was one of the toughest to date, for both students and teachers.

Between adjusting to virtual school, to adapting to new classroom rules-- many students struggled through the year.

After the education system transitioned to Zoom screens over a year ago, literacy experts feared millions of children would fall behind.

Hard evidence now shows they were right.

“The thing with learning loss is sometimes its a delayed response when we look at the data,” said Executive Director at the Flint & Genesee Literacy Network-- Angela Hood-Beaugard. “We may not really comprehend over the next two years what the impact of the learning loss is. We’re really concerned about Pre-K. What does that look like for children that are under 5 and need to be acclimated into a learning environment?”

Hood-Beaugard says the first few months of school this year will be critical to get students back on track.

This responsibility wont just be on the teachers, it will take parents too.

“The last year has taught us that home is the most important classroom that you will ever have. So if home is the most important classroom, we need to ensure that it continues to be a classroom in partnership with the real classroom,” she said. “So where I know parents may be feeling like, ‘Whew, kids are back in school. I can kind of lean back.’ This is not time to lean back, its the time to lean in. Parents more than ever need to rally to support your child’s educational journey.”

Hood-Beaugard says there are things you can look for to know if your child may be struggling.

“We know that typically when kids are falling behind they present with several symptoms. Some of those look like frustration, lower grades, excessive time on tasks. Sometimes kids are down right refusing to discuss school or you see attitude changes,” said Hood-Beaugard.

She says while it may be difficult, the best thing a parent can do is talk to their child about how their feeling in school, then have a conversation with their teacher about how to move forward together.

You can find more resources online right now at flintliteracynetwork.org

