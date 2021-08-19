Michigan bill would allow for speeding enforcement by cameras

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Legislation was introduced this week to Michigan’s House of Representatives that would allow speeding enforcement via cameras in response to community concerns about dangerous speeding.

House Bill 5284 was introduced by Rep. Sarah Anthony, a Democrat from Lansing, and was referred to the House Judiciary Committee with bipartisan support.

The bill would allow police to deploy cameras for speed enforcement if the devices meet the following conditions:

That have a speed timing device inside.

They are connected to Michigan’s license plate management system.

They produce an image of the vehicle clearly showing the license plate, where it was located and when it was taken.

A sign is placed before vehicles are in range of the camera warning of its presence.

When cameras detect violations, the registered owner of the vehicle would be presumed the driver and receive any tickets or enforcement action. Vehicle owners will receive an opportunity in court to prove they were not driving or that the vehicle had been stolen.

“Over the last year and a half, we’ve seen a renewed interest in reimagining public safety, from both elected officials and residents alike,” said Anthony. “My bill would provide local municipalities and law enforcement agencies with an additional innovative tool to help keep our community safe without increasing the number of officers on the street.”

The Lansing Police Department reported a significant decrease in police traffic stops in 2020 due to multiple factors. Certainly the pandemic had an effect on overall travel, but officer shortages and ongoing conversations about appropriate use of police have also affected speeding enforcement.

The city has increased public safety efforts over the summer, targeting speeding on high traffic streets. However, it continues to be a common complaint among Lansing residents, according to local and state officials.

The new bill would allow some of that work to be done by cameras, lessening the burden on police.

WILX contributed to this report.

