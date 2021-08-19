Advertisement

Michigan bill would allow for speeding enforcement by cameras

This sign was installed in the Village of New Miami during the time the village was using the...
This sign was installed in the Village of New Miami during the time the village was using the outlawed, unmanned speed cameras. It's still used today. (FOX19 NOW Photo/Jody Barr)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Legislation was introduced this week to Michigan’s House of Representatives that would allow speeding enforcement via cameras in response to community concerns about dangerous speeding.

House Bill 5284 was introduced by Rep. Sarah Anthony, a Democrat from Lansing, and was referred to the House Judiciary Committee with bipartisan support.

The bill would allow police to deploy cameras for speed enforcement if the devices meet the following conditions:

  • That have a speed timing device inside.
  • They are connected to Michigan’s license plate management system.
  • They produce an image of the vehicle clearly showing the license plate, where it was located and when it was taken.
  • A sign is placed before vehicles are in range of the camera warning of its presence.

When cameras detect violations, the registered owner of the vehicle would be presumed the driver and receive any tickets or enforcement action. Vehicle owners will receive an opportunity in court to prove they were not driving or that the vehicle had been stolen.

“Over the last year and a half, we’ve seen a renewed interest in reimagining public safety, from both elected officials and residents alike,” said Anthony. “My bill would provide local municipalities and law enforcement agencies with an additional innovative tool to help keep our community safe without increasing the number of officers on the street.”

The Lansing Police Department reported a significant decrease in police traffic stops in 2020 due to multiple factors. Certainly the pandemic had an effect on overall travel, but officer shortages and ongoing conversations about appropriate use of police have also affected speeding enforcement.

The city has increased public safety efforts over the summer, targeting speeding on high traffic streets. However, it continues to be a common complaint among Lansing residents, according to local and state officials.

The new bill would allow some of that work to be done by cameras, lessening the burden on police.

WILX contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Employee threat has police guarding the plant.
Hundreds line up for General Motors job fair in Flint
Michael Chad Varrone
Trial set for 49-year-old accused of threatening to bomb Michigan Capitol
Special Enrollment Period
Michigan orders health care sharing ministries to stop overstepping rules
These suspects were charged after authorities stopped an alleged plot to kidnap or kill Gov....
Federal prosecutors seek 9-year prison term for Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotter