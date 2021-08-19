Michigan orders health care sharing ministries to stop overstepping rules

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A health care sharing ministry operating in Michigan has been ordered to stop overstepping rules that limit the type of coverage it can offer.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services issued a cease-and-desist order Aliera Companies and two other entities it controls -- Sharity Ministries and Ensurian Agency.

Michigan allows health care sharing ministries to provide financial assistance to members if they collect voluntary gifts and don’t make firm promises to pay. Ministries with required payments and promises to assume payment of care would be considered insurance companies, which are under more stringent regulations.

State regulators allege that Aliera, Sharity and Ensurian claim to be health care sharing ministries, but they charge monthly premiums that vary by age and health status. Membership to all three allegedly can be canceled if members choose not to make payments.

Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox said the ministries effectively are working as insurance companies based on the threat of losing membership status for nonpayment, which effectively makes the payments required.

“Health care sharing ministries can have a role in fostering the health, fellowship, and sense of community for individuals of faith, but they must follow the requirements of the law,” Fox said. “The DIFS investigation showed that the companies under this cease-and-desist order are essentially operating as unlicensed health insurance companies, in violation of the Insurance Code.”

She believes Aliera, Sharity and Ensurian should operate under more stringent state and federal insurance regulations rather than the looser rules afforded to health care sharing ministries.

State regulators are offering the three entities 30 days to contest the cease-and-desist order. They face fines of up to $50,000 for allegedly violating Michigan’s health care ministries law.

