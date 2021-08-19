Neighbor accuses Genesee County 911 director of harassment over family dispute

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The woman who recorded Genesee County’s 911 director dumping yard debris in her yard accuses her of harassment due to a longstanding family dispute.

The woman said what she considers harassment has been ongoing for the past 17 months since divorce proceedings began between her and the director’s brother. Police have been called to their homes multiple times and she hopes the situation will finally be resolved.

“I feel like, because she runs that center she can do whatever she wants. She can call them out here as many times as she wants to and it’s not right. That’s wasteful of resources,” said Cathy Tremaine, who is the ex-sister-in-law of Genesee County 911 Director Spring Tremaine.

An understaffed and overwhelmed dispatch center is answering 911 emergency calls from their own director about personal issues.

“She called them because my dog was barking,” Cathy Tremaine said. “She called them because my kids parked across the street. It’s been one thing after another.”

Cathy Tremaine said she and Spring Tremaine have been at odds for the last 17 months. She finally recorded one of their disputes on Aug. 7.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says the Spring Tremaine called 911 because Cathy Tremaine dumped yard waste on a lot across from their Fenton Township homes. Spring Tremaine accused her former sister-in-law of trespassing.

Police came out, took a report and left -- only to be called back less than an hour later for a continuation of the dispute. Spring Tremaine brought the yard waste back to Cathy Tremaine’s property and threw it on her driveway.

Cathy Tremaine said she’s owned the property for 22 years and a judge’s orders say the property remains hers as part of the divorce proceedings until Spring Tremaine’s family pays her what’s owed in a settlement.

When police responded the second time, they charged Spring Tremaine with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

“I think something should be done,” Cathy Tremaine said. “I don’t know that she should be in charge of any type of law enforcement agency, because I feel like she’s a loose cannon.”

Several members of the governing body that oversees Spring Tremaine didn’t know about the allegations until they saw a report on ABC12 News on Wednesday.

The chairman of the Genesee County 911 Consortium, who oversees Spring Tremaine, confirmed he’s been made aware of the allegations, turned information over to their attorney and they’re looking into if there are any violations.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said conduct off duty is just as important as it is when on duty for public servants. He said his team spent hours at Spring Tremaine’s Fenton Township home on Aug. 7 dealing with this dispute.

“It’s frustrating because it’s an issue that could have been handled before we even were involved and I’m hoping that it does take care of itself so we never go back,” Swanson said.

As a member of the 911 consortium, he’s waiting to hear of any action.

“I think that it’s important to note we’ve not been called back since then,” Swanson said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.