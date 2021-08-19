Advertisement

New Hampshire hermit secures housing for winter

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known as “River Dave” is no longer homeless.

One of his supporters posted on social media that temporary housing has been secured for David Lidstone through the winter while he decides whether to rebuild his cabin or accept some other housing.

The location is being kept secret to protect Lidstone’s privacy, Jodie Gedeon wrote in a statement.

There has been an outpouring of support for Lidstone after he was evicted by a landowner and jailed before his cabin burned down.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

After the education system transitioned to Zoom screens over a year ago, literacy experts fear...
Literacy Experts Address Learning Loss
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Report of explosive device outside Library of Congress
The social media post has over 1,000 comments of people sharing similar experiences.
Law enforcement warns of suspicious texts asking to meet in person
US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited an elementary school in the Bronx on Tuesday...
US to erase student debt for those with severe disabilities