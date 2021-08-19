Advertisement

Rolling Cruise participants share stories about Flint with rich history and fond memories

Back to the Bricks’ Main Event Week continues with Day 3 kicking off with a Rolling Cruise from Flint to Grand Blanc Township
(WJRT)
By Michael Nafso
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/18/2021) - It’s Main Event Week for Back to the Bricks, and on Day 3, the Rolling Cruise kicked off in Flint.

It wasn’t just about the hot rods though. On Wednesday, people shared stories about the love they have for the city of Flint because of their fond memories and its rich automotive history.

The Rolling Cruise began with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Factory One in Flint, where the Back to the Bricks Grand Marshal Dr. Bobby Mukkamala thanked first responders for their sacrifice during the COVID-19 pandemic and shared how proud he is to represent the city of Flint wherever he goes.

“I think we’re going in the right direction. We’ve had headwinds. We’ve had water issues. We’ve had public health issues. We’ve had economic issues, but this is a town with tenacity and with resilience, and it’s an honor to be from here,” Mukkamala said.

Many others including city officials and law enforcement joined the ceremony, as well as special guest and NASCAR driver, Erik Jones, a Byron native out of Shiawassee County who says it was at Back to the Bricks where he found his love for racing.

“Grew up not far from here and spent a lot of time coming down and checking out cars growing up and being a part of it, so it’s just cool to get back. I haven’t been here in a few years at Back to the Bricks, so it’s fun to get back up here and see the cars,” Jones said.

It wasn’t just the people who brought their cars who held onto fond memories of Back to the Bricks and the Rolling Cruise. Thousands of people lined the streets, many taking part in special family traditions.

“We’ve been coming and doing this for like the last fifteen years, so we love just coming out, watching the cars. My dad has an old vehicle, and my uncle this is one of his passions that he loved, so we did this with him, but he passed away a couple years ago, so we keep doing it,” Swartz Creek resident, Dawn Lanxton said.

Back to the Bricks events are just getting started with plenty more ahead this week. The rolling cruise goes on through Thursday, and then things really speed up.

Friday features the Cruise N Concert happening at 7 P-M on the Riverfront in downtown Flint. Then, Back to the Bricks wraps up on Saturday with the Main Event itself on the bricks starting at 10:00 a.m.

