Saginaw neighborhood stunned over baby death, officer-involved shooting in 2 weeks

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw couple remains behind bars following the death of their one-year-old son.

They have been booked on a child abuse charge, but police have released few details on exactly what happened.

The baby died Tuesday in a house just a few homes from where an officer-involved shooting took place two weeks ago today.

Needless to say, people who live in that area are a little on edge.

“Its been ridiculous, shootings every other night,” says Jesse Young.

Young lives on South Harrison in Saginaw. It wasn’t a shooting that has him concerned now. He lives just around the corner from a home on Stephens where emergency responders were called to help a one-year-old who wasn’t breathing. The baby boy, identified as Jesse James Martinez-Garstecki, could not be revived.

“Baby just died right there, just about every morning waking up with some drama on this block and this is the west side, I can’t believe all this is going on over here, it makes me afraid to come out of the house,” says Young.

Saginaw police say the baby’s parents made admissions of having been neglectful toward their child and they are expected to be charged with second degree child abuse.

Young is still getting over the shock of a police raid on August 5th just a few houses down. That’s where police shot and injured a 17-year-old male during what was described as a high-risk search warrant.

“I can’t believe it,” says Young.

“It rocks our neighborhood, it rocks the foundation of our society.” says Sherri Weighman.

Just like Young, Weighman lives just down the street from where both incidents occurred.

“It hurts my heart, it hurts my soul to know people are getting hurt and killed for nonsense stuff,” she says.

While they wait for answers in both cases, they hope they don’t see anymore police activity for awhile.

“I am ready to get up out of here, this neighborhood, its ridiculous,” says Young.

“I’m hoping things quiet down in our neighborhood, I m hoping even things quiet down in our state,” says Weighman.

The parents of the baby are expected to be arraigned tomorrow. As for the officer-involved shooting, Michigan State Police is conducting an investigation.

